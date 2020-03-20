Metro Public Health Department officials were notified today (Friday, March 20) of the first reported COVID-19 death of a Davidson County resident. The individual was a 73-year old man with underlying health conditions who died due to complications from coronavirus.

“This is a tragic loss of life, and we extend our heartfelt condolences with the family,” said Mayor John Cooper. “Even though the majority of people diagnosed with COVID-19 have experienced mild symptoms, we know that the virus can be life-threatening, and we need everyone to take steps to protect themselves and each other.”

According to Metro Public Health Department officials, there have been a total of 110 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County. The age range for all confirmed cases in Nashville is from 11 to 73 years old. Fifteen people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Everyone can do their part by staying informed and continue to take routine health precautions to stop the spread of germs.

Stay at home when you are sick.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw it in the trash can. Or, sneeze into the inside of your arm if you do not have a tissue.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60%-95% alcohol.

Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Stay away from people who are ill, especially if you are 60 and older or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or a weakened immune system.

Practice social distancing by staying six feet from others when possible.

For anyone concerned about symptoms like cough, fever, or other minor respiratory problems, call your health care provider. Do not go to the emergency room unless you are injured or may require urgent care. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs without putting the health of the patients, healthcare workers and the general public at further risk.