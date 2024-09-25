Metallica Announces World Tour with Two Dates in Nashville

Metallica announced its M72 World Tour will be extended into a third year, with two shows at Nissan Stadium on May 1st and 3rd, 2025.

Two-night tickets for the newly announced No Repeat Weekends and tickets for the single-night engagements will be on sale September 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Fan club pre-sales begin September 23 at 10 a.m. For ticket info, find it here https://metallica.lnk.to/M72WorldTour2.

This will be the band’s first Nashville show in five years at Nissan Stadium. Support on M72’s 2025 North American run will come from Pantera, Limp Bizkit, Suicidal Tendencies and Ice Nine Kills. A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to local charities via the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation. Established in 2017 as a way to give back to communities that have supported Metallica over the years, All Within My Hands has raised over $15 million – providing $8.2 million in grants to career and technical education programs including the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars Initiative, now in its sixth year, over $3.6 million to combat food insecurity, more than $3.5 million to disaster relief efforts.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program from Tuesday, September 24, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, September 26, at 10 p.m. local time. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the M72 tour in the U.S through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, September 24 at 10am local time until Thursday, September 26 at 10pm local time. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email