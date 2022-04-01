Metal Detector Installed at Brentwood Police Headquarters & Brentwood City Courtroom

Brentwood City officials have installed a pass-through security system at the public entrance of the Brentwood Police Department Headquarters at 910 Heritage Way. The community room inside the building serves as a courtroom for those in Brentwood who have municipal court hearings.

City Manager Kirk Bednar said, “safety and security were part of our discussions when building the police headquarters. Its primary use will be for court sessions, but the system is mobile and could also be used at other city facilities for high-risk events or meetings that may require extra security. Unfortunately, this is just what we face in today’s world.”

The walk-through weapons detection system, or ViewScan, is from South Western Communications, Inc. It is a technologically advanced portable weapons detection system that uses PC-based software to display and track those who are concealing a weapon. ViewScan accurately detects the location and number of objects hidden on or inside the body of a person, giving an exact pinpoint location of each object, reducing the need for pat-downs, and significantly decreasing screening times. For every person passing through the system, a snapshot image of the person, date and time, threshold settings, sensor readings, and a graphical display are captured. The scans are not being stored for public record. This is a completely passive system that does not emit radiation and is safe for those with medical devices or who are pregnant.