Meritage Homes Opens New Amenities at Taylor Landing in Columbia, TN

Meritage Homes, the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., is excited to announce the opening of a collection of new community amenities at Taylor Landing, located in the heart of Columbia, Tennessee.

Nestled near the heart of historic downtown Columbia, Taylor Landing offers homebuyers front-porch living and a convenient lifestyle. Priced from the $200,000s, this community features six designer-curated single-family and townhome floorplans that range from approximately 1,536 to 2,540 square feet.

Community Quick Facts:

Name: Taylor Landing

Price Range: From the $200,000s

Home Sizes: Approximately 1,536 square feet to 2,540 square feet

Models Available to Tour: 3

Home Designs: 6

Sales Center Address: 603 Taylor Bend Road, Columbia, TN 38401

Contact Phone Number: (877) 275-6374

Only minutes from Downtown Columbia, Taylor Landing by Meritage Homes is a one-of-a-kind community. Taylor Landing offers homeowners the opportunity to shop, dine, play and relax within minutes from their home. The variety of newly designed homes offers a fresh and welcoming feel, set in a stunning, natural setting with ample choices of amenities, including a dog park, playground, open green spaces, and walking trails that trace the Duck River. In addition, every Meritage Home comes with unmatched value and quality.

To learn more about Taylor Landing, schedule a tour of one of the community’s beautiful new models at www.meritagehomes.com/state/tn/nashville/taylorlanding or call (877) 275-6374.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2019. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 135,000 homes in its 35-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a seven-year recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.