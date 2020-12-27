Meridian Law Adds to Its Growing Team

Meridian Law, located at 5141 Virginia Way, Suite 320, is pleased to announce the addition of two new attorneys to its growing team.

Edward “Drew” Voelker IV joins the firm as a Senior Associate. He is a cum laude graduate of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law where he was awarded the William L. Crowe, Sr. Scholar award. In 2019, Drew was named a “Top Lawyer” by New Orleans Magazine. He has more than five years of complex litigation experience, as well as experience handling a variety of transactional matters.

J. Brook Heavener joins the firm as an Associate Attorney. She graduated with high honors from the University of Tennessee College of Law and clerked with the Tennessee Court of Appeals.

Brook received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in Advanced Appellate Advocacy and Appellate Litigation and the UT Law Scholarship and Legal Americorps Education Award.

“It is crucial that we identify legal professionals who are zealous advocates, have a strong sense of integrity, fit our unique “work-hard, play-hard” culture, and know that our clients always come first. We immediately saw these characteristics in Drew and Brook and look forward to putting their talents to work for our clients, our firm, and our community,” says Meridian founder and Managing Member, Thomas W. Shumate IV.

Founded in 2014 as a modern, client-centric alternative to the traditional law firm, Meridian Law, PLLC represents individuals and businesses across Tennessee in various civil matters, including business, contract, and employment litigation; non-competition and trade secret disputes; personal injury and wrongful death actions; insurance defense; and probate cases.