Nashville’s Mercy Lounge Complex Will Close

After 20 years on Cannery Row in Nashville, The Mercy Lounge complex will close, the venue announced via social media.
The Mercy Lounge complex includes Mercy Lounge, The High Watt and The Cannery Ballroom. All are housed in a historic building, Cannery, which dates back to 1883. The complex will close in May 2022 when its lease ends.
The venue says they will be relocating the venues to a to-be-determined new location.
Artists who have performed at the venues in the past have included, Adele, John Fogerty, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg, and The White Stripes.
On the upcoming calendar of shows for October, you can see Robert Finley who just performed at Pilgrimage Festival this past weekend, Breland, Jon Spencer, Kitchen Dwellers, and more.
For the complete schedule, visit their website here.
