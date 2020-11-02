Mercy Community Healthcare to Host Virtual Fundraiser

Mercy Community Healthcare will host its fourth annual Fall Fundraising Dinner at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6, through a virtual program on YouTube. The event is crucial for raising much-needed funds for Mercy’s mental health services, which include counseling and psychiatry.

The program will center on the subject of mental health in a changing society. Keynote speakers Tom Starling, EdD, and Desireè Kelly, DrPH, of Mental Health America of the MidSouth will discuss what they are seeing in regards to mental health and how practicing self-care and gratitude can help.

To highlight how Mercy is making a difference in the mental health needs of Middle Tennesseans, Chief Behavioral Health Officer Jonathan Boye will introduce one of his clients who will share how Mercy’s services have changed his life.

“At a time where many people are experiencing pain and heartache, we are here to share a story of hope,” Boye said. “I’ve seen the positive effects that counseling and self-care can have in a person’s life, and I’m excited for attendees to hear a firsthand account of how Mercy has made a difference. His story is powerful and inspiring.”

The program will also include music by internationally acclaimed artist John Angotti, an update from Mercy’s CEO, Cindy Siler, as well as an online auction that is live now and conclude at the end of the program.

Ticket & Sponsorship Packages Are Now Available

Partner in Faith – $800

Eight tickets, meal for eight (includes dinner and wine; meal pick-up at Daily Dish) and verbal mention during event

Partner in Compassion – $100

One individual ticket and meal for one (includes dinner; meal pick-up at Daily Dish)

Partner in Spirit – $35

One virtual ticket to attend, no meal included

Sponsorship packages include the Partner in Mercy package ($5,000) and the Partner in Hope package ($2,500).

To purchase tickets or learn more details about sponsorships and the event, please visit mercytn.org/falldinner.

Mercy offers individual counseling, family and marriage counseling, psychiatric services, school-based counseling, group therapy and play therapy, among other services. Mercy accepts TennCare (Medicaid), CoverKids, Medicare and most commercial insurance plans. A discounted self-pay program is available to uninsured and underinsured patients or anyone who needs it. This program is based on family size and income.

About Mercy Community Healthcare

Mercy Community Healthcare was founded in 1999 as Mercy Children’s Clinic with a mission to reflect the love and compassion of Jesus Christ by providing excellent healthcare to ALL and support to their families. The nonprofit clinic added mental health and social services to its integrated care program in 2006, and expanded to a new facility in Franklin, Tenn., in 2009. Mercy was awarded a grant from the United States Department of Health and Human Services designating it as a Federally Qualified Health Center in June 2012.

As a result of this, Mercy began seeing adult patients, and Mercy Children’s Clinic transitioned to Mercy Community Healthcare. Mercy Community Healthcare seeks to reflect its mission of providing quality, experienced care to everyone – adults, children, insured and uninsured – throughout Middle Tennessee.

For more information about the mission of Mercy, visit MercyTN.org