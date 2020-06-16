



While much is still uncertain, Mercy Community Healthcare is moving forward with plans for the 2020 Franklin Classic. The 42nd annual race, held on Labor Day through the streets of downtown Franklin, may look different this year, but the nonprofit, community healthcare center is asking participants to be ‘ALL IN’ for Mercy by registering now.

Valerie Wilson, a member of Mercy’s Board of Directors, participated in the Franklin Classic last year and encouraged her church – Faith Lutheran Church in Thompson’s Station – to participate and sponsor a water station.

“Several members of my church participated in the race itself, in addition to volunteering at the water station,” Wilson said. “Last year was our first time participating as a group, and I cannot believe we didn’t do it sooner.

“Whether we participate in-person or virtually this Labor Day, I run for Mercy. I’m ‘ALL IN.’”

The Franklin Classic offers a 5K, 10K, 15K and 1K Kids Fun Run. For more than 20 years, proceeds from the Franklin Classic have benefited Mercy’s services, which include primary care, psychiatry and counseling, chronic care management and social services for all ages. While many of Mercy’s patients have insurance, there are some who are un- and underinsured and in need of affordable care, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At this time, we’re working on a plan A or in-person event as well as a plan B or virtual event,” said Cindy Siler, CEO of Mercy Community Healthcare. “What we do know is that the funds raised from this event – whether it be registration fees or sponsorships – is vital to keep us up-and-running.

“Mercy does not and will not turn anyone away who needs care, so the Franklin Classic is essential to our successful efforts to provide affordable primary care, mental healthcare and other integrated services to the community with the compassion of our mission,” she added.

​The 2020 Franklin Classic will be held Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. Registration is currently open for individuals and teams​. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Email Kristi Sylvester at KristiS@MercyTN.org to discuss options.

For more information or to register, visit FranklinClassic.org.

Early Registration Fees

5K – $35

10K – $40

15K – $55

1K Kids Fun Run – $15

About Mercy Community Healthcare

Mercy Community Healthcare was founded in 1999 as Mercy Children’s Clinic with a mission to reflect the love and compassion of Jesus Christ by providing excellent healthcare to ALL and support to their families. The nonprofit clinic added mental health and social services to its integrated care program in 2006, and expanded to a new facility in Franklin, Tenn., in 2009. Mercy was awarded a grant from the United States Department of Health and Human Services designating it as a Federally Qualified Health Center in June 2012.

As a result of this, Mercy began seeing adult patients, and Mercy Children’s Clinic transitioned to Mercy Community Healthcare. Mercy Community Healthcare seeks to reflect its mission of providing quality, experienced care to everyone – adults, children, insured and uninsured – throughout Middle Tennessee.

For more information about the mission of Mercy, visit MercyTN.org.



