Mental Health Care and Suicide Prevention During The Holidays, Support Available to Help Tennesseans

For some people, stress increases during the holiday season, leading to physical illness, depression, anxiety, and substance misuse. If you or a loved one experience a mental health crisis, live with substance misuse or exhibit suicidal behavior during the winter holidays, there are resources and services available through the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) to help navigate those challenges and strengthen community connections.

“Saving a life, your own or someone else’s, should never be a solo effort,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Support is available to help Tennesseans who are living with mental health challenges, and we urge you to learn what to look for, when to act, and who to contact if faced with a mental health emergency or suicidal crisis.”

“The holiday season can be a tremendously stressful time for many individuals who are living with mental health challenges such as depression and anxiety,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. “No matter what you’re going through, please know this: there is hope, and help is available.”

Some of the mental health and suicide prevention resources include:

Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Services Resource Directory

The Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Services Directory provides a comprehensive list of suicide prevention resources available across the state to support efforts to reduce deaths by suicide. The directory includes all suicide prevention, intervention and postvention resources throughout the state, such as training, resources and services for help, support groups, fact sheets, and infographics and data. Developed through a partnership of the Tennessee Department of

Health and the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, the directory can be downloaded at https://www.tn.gov/content/ dam/tn/health/program-areas/ vipp/TDH-Suicide-Prevention- Resource-Guide-Final-Draft-9- 24-2021.pdf.

Tennessee Statewide Crisis Line

The Tennessee Statewide Crisis Line, available 24 hours a day/365 days a year is a free resource for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis. All calls are routed to a trained crisis counselor in your area, who will provide you support and guidance and work to connect you with appropriate community supports. Call 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or text “TN” to 741-741.

ResilienTN

ResilienTN is an initiative that works to prevent the loss of life to overdose and suicide by empowering Tennesseans with the tools and knowledge to overcome their personal challenges and watch out for and help those around them. The campaign includes training in overdose reversal and suicide prevention; events focused on addiction recovery efforts on college campuses, and suicide prevention among people living with substance use. A calendar of events and other resources are available at https://tntogether.com/ shareables/.

Tennessee REDLINE

The Tennessee REDLINE offers a convenient and confidential 24/7/365 resource for substance misuse treatment referrals. The service is provided by the Tennessee Association for Alcohol, Drug and other Addiction Services (TAADAS) through a contract with the TDMHSAS. Referrals are available by phone call or text at 800-889-9789. https://www.tn.gov/behavioral- health/substance-abuse- services/prevention/tennessee- redline.html

About the Tennessee Department of Health

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

About the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

Our Mission: Creating collaborative pathways to resiliency, recovery, and independence for Tennesseans living with mental illness and substance use disorders.

Our Vision: A state of resiliency, recovery, and independence in which Tennesseans living with mental illness and substance use disorders thrive.

https://www.tn.gov/behavioral- health.html

About ReslienTN

ResilienTN is a collaboration of the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and Tennessee Together to address the risk of drug overdose and suicide. https://tntogether.com/ shareables/