Men’s Conference Featuring Mike Fisher & Jeff Foxworthy to Take Place at the Ag Center

A men’s event will be held in Franklin on Thursday, May 4th, from 5:30 until 9:30 pm.

Taking place in Franklin at the Williamson County Ag Center, hosted by Rolling Hills Community Church, it will feature comedian Jeff Foxworthy and former Predators Mike Fisher.

On the event page, it states, “At Versus 2023, you’ll come together with thousands of guys, just like you, from around the country for an evening of food, incredible live music, and amazing speakers, including Jeff Foxworthy, Mike Fisher, and others. You’ll let inspired and equipped to better tackle life’s challenges, and you’ll find community with other men.”

There will be a bbq meal with activities before the speakers begin. Tickets start at $30, find tickets here.