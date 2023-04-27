Men’s Conference Featuring Mike Fisher & Jeff Foxworthy to Take Place at the Ag Center

By
Donna Vissman
-

A men’s event will be held in Franklin on Thursday, May 4th, from 5:30 until 9:30 pm.

Taking place in Franklin at the Williamson County Ag Center, hosted by Rolling Hills Community Church, it will feature comedian Jeff Foxworthy and former Predators Mike Fisher.

On the event page, it states, “At Versus 2023, you’ll come together with thousands of guys, just like you, from around the country for an evening of food, incredible live music, and amazing speakers, including Jeff Foxworthy, Mike Fisher, and others. You’ll let inspired and equipped to better tackle life’s challenges, and you’ll find community with other men.”

There will be a bbq meal with activities before the speakers begin. Tickets start at $30, find tickets here.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

