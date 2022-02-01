Memphis Falls to Philly in OT Thriller but Stay in First

The Grizzlies (35-18) sit 5 games ahead of Dallas (29-22) in the Southwest Division.

The 76ers (31-19) were able to beat Memphis Monday night without MVP candidate Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey scorched the Grizzlies with 33 points and clutch free throws. Ja Morant missed an important layup late in overtime.

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane have continued their reign as the team’s top scorers. They combined for 71 points against 76ers and 53 points against the Wizards. Bane dropped a career high 34 points against Philadelphia. Morant was voted as an All-Star starter for the first time in his career.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 2.3 blocks a game which is the 2nd best in the league behind the Pacers Myles Turner. To go along with that he is bringing in 16 points a game.

Memphis plays 2 more games this week on Wednesday, February 2nd against the Knicks (24-27) on ESPN. Game time is at 6:30 PM. The other game is against the Magic (11-40) on Saturday, February 5th at 4 PM.