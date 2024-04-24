Memorial Service Details Announced for Mandisa

Memorial service details have been released for Christian artist Mandisa, who died at her home on April 18, 2024 .

The memorial will take place on Saturday, April 27th at Brentwood Baptist, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood. Visitation will be 9 am until 10:30 am; service will begin at 11 am.

For those unable to attend the service, a live stream will be available at brentwoodbaptist.com/mandisa.

Mandisa died at her Franklin home on Thursday, April 18th; no cause of death has been revealed. She was 47 years old.

Mandisa was a Grammy-winning Christian artist and she was also an American Idol Top 10 Finalist.

“Before we take a break I wanted to take a moment to honor a dear member of the Idol family who we sadly lost this week, Mandisa,” Seacrest stated. “She was an inspiration during her time on this show and beyond,” American Idol host Ryan Seacrest stated on the show on Sunday, April 21st.

A tribute to Mandisa is planned for this week’s episode of American Idol to air on Sunday, April 28th.

Earlier this week, Franklin Police released a statement regarding the death of Mandisa, saying “At this time, there is no indication the death was the result of suspicious or criminal activity.”

Email