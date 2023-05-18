Memorial Fund Set up to Help Family of Late Rutherford Co. Detective

A memorial fund has been set up for Jacob Beu, a Rutherford County detective who died from injuries suffered in a traffic crash on May 7, 2023.

Deputies responded to the crash on Armstrong Valley Road. Beu died at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford.

Detective Beu was a narcotics detective and a former patrol corporal. He served with the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the Sheriff’s Office in 2017.

The Stones River Chapter of the Tennessee Police Benevolent Association and the Police Benevolent Foundation are asking for financial support for Detective Beu’s family.

To donate to help Detective Beu’s family during this tragic loss, visit here.

All proceeds will go to his mother.