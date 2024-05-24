Memorial Day Weekend Weather 2024 – Stormy

Let’s look at this day by day….

Today
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3am and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 69. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Memorial Day
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
