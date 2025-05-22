Memorial Day Weekend Activities for the Whole Family 2025

14 Stones River National Park Memorial Day

Saturday, May 24, 2025, 10 am

Stones River National Cemetery, 3501 Old Nashville Highway, Murfreesboro

On Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 10 AM, scouting and other youth groups are invited to place flags on more than 7,000 headstones in Stones River National Cemetery. Volunteers and groups should register at https://forms.office.com/g/gwdSr7NWfY.

On Sunday, May 25, at 1:30 PM, there will be a Memorial Day ceremony at the national cemetery rostrum. While parking will be available near the park visitor center, we recommend that guests bring their own seating and shade provisions, as limited seating will be provided.