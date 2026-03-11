Mellow Mushroom Launches Mr. Sausage Rollz and Lucky Buzz Cocktail

Mellow Mushroom is kicking off March 2026 with two limited-time offerings across its 160-plus locations nationwide. The stone-baked pizza brand is introducing Mr. Sausage Rollz, a savory twist on a fan favorite, alongside the Lucky Buzz, a St. Patrick’s Day-inspired cocktail available through the end of the month.

What Are Mr. Sausage Rollz at Mellow Mushroom?

Mr. Sausage Rollz put a savory spin on Mellow Mushroom’s beloved Mellow Rollz, the golden, cheesy bites known for their nostalgic pizza roll energy. The new version features Italian sausage, roasted tomatoes, and mozzarella, all baked into Mellow Mushroom’s signature dough. Mr. Sausage Rollz are available now through April 27, 2026 at all Mellow Mushroom locations.

What Is the Lucky Buzz Cocktail at Mellow Mushroom?

Mellow Mushroom is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2026 with the Lucky Buzz, a festive green cocktail available March 3 through March 31. The Lucky Buzz combines:

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

DeKuyper Melon Liqueur

Fresh pineapple juice

Airhead Xtremes Rainbow Belt garnish with a shamrock pick

Where Can You Find These New Mellow Mushroom Menu Items?

Both the Mr. Sausage Rollz and Lucky Buzz cocktail are available at all 160-plus Mellow Mushroom locations across 16 states.

