Mellow Mushroom Launches Limited-Time Taco Nirvana Menu

ATLANTA (April 29, 2025) – Mellow Mushroom, the stone-baked pizza brand with 165 locations nationwide, is spicing up spring and summer with Taco Nirvana – a limited-time-only, taco-inspired menu that officially debuts today, April 29, and will be available through the summer.

Complementing Mellow Mushroom’s mouthwatering lineup of hand-tossed pizzas and creative munchies, the new limited-time offerings unveil a new flavor dimension and mash-up of two beloved foods: tacos + pizza.

What started with their culinary team experimenting with ingredients in the Atlanta test kitchen evolved into a company-wide LTO driven by a love for bold tastes and epic culinary remixes. As a result, guests will now be able to dine-in or order to-go from a menu of taco-style pizza with zesty enchilada sauce and spicy ranch, a loaded queso dip with melty mozzarella and fresh cilantro, and Mellow’s version of a spicy mango margarita with a jalapeño kick.

The Taco Nirvana menu features:

Taco Nirvana Pizza – Taste Nirvana one slice at a time. Starting with a zesty enchilada sauce base, the pizza is topped with a choice of chicken or beef (or half & half!), melty mozzarella, green peppers, onions & tomatoes. Finished with fresh cilantro & a spicy ranch swirl.

Loaded Queso – The flavor trip you don’t want to miss. This bold & creamy dip is loaded with chicken, enchilada sauce, melty mozzarella, diced green peppers & tomatoes. Finished with fresh cilantro & shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Served with crispy toast points.

Spiked Mango Margarita – Made nice with tropical sweetness & fiery spice, the flavor paradise features Milagro Silver Tequila, mango, jalapeño, triple sec & house-made sour.

Mellow Mushroom is also bringing back its fan-favorite housemade spicy ranch – a swirl to ignite the Taco Nirvana pizza or an add-on dipping sauce for other Mellow mainstays.

The bold twist of taco toppings meets the Mellow refreshment of Modelo, the ideal beer pairing for Taco Nirvana items. Together, they’re a match made in flavor heaven – because enlightenment tastes better with beer.

Source: Mellow Mushroom

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email