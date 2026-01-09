Mellow Mushroom Introduces Boneless Wings & The Mellow Deal

Mellow Mushroom, the stone-baked pizza brand operating more than 160 locations across the United States, has expanded its menu with the introduction of boneless wings and a long-awaited lemon pepper flavor option. Both new offerings are now available for a limited time at all Mellow Mushroom restaurants nationwide.

New Boneless Wings Made with 100% White Meat Chicken

The newly launched boneless wings feature 100% white meat chicken prepared in a crispy style. Guests can order the boneless wings in three portion sizes: 5-piece, 10-piece, or 15-piece servings. Each order includes a choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping.

Complete Wing Flavor Lineup Including New Lemon Pepper Option

Mellow Mushroom’s boneless wings are available in the restaurant’s full selection of signature wing flavors. The flavor options include the new lemon pepper (available wet or dry), naked, mild buffalo, hot buffalo, sweet Thai chili, Caribbean jerk, honey sriracha, Cloud 9 garlic parmesan, and BBQ. The lemon pepper flavor can be ordered in either wet or dry preparation styles to accommodate different taste preferences.

The Mellow Deal Offers $12.95 Medium Pizza Through February 1

Mellow Mushroom is currently running The Mellow Deal promotion, available through Sunday, February 1, 2025. The limited-time offer features a medium two-topping pizza for $12.95. Guests can access the promotion in-store by requesting The Mellow Deal or online through https://mellowmushroom.com under the “Mellow Deals” category for pick-up or delivery orders. The offer allows up to three redemptions per check or order and is not available through third-party delivery platforms.

