Mellow Mushroom Debuts Two New Holiday Drinks

The holidays have arrived at Mellow Mushroom! Starting November 11, 2025, Mellow Mushroom is spreading festive cheer with two new seasonal drinks, each priced at $7 and available at all locations through January 2, 2026.

Santa’s Rum Punch brings a tropical twist to the holiday season with Don Q Cristal Rum, Malibu, cranberry, lime, and pomegranate, delivering paradise vibes to your festivities.

The Frosted Dirty Cola features Smirnoff vodka, a hint of vanilla, and fizzy diet cola, topped with cold foam and a cherry for a festive finishing touch.

Both drinks offer a celebratory way to toast the season at Mellow Mushroom locations nationwide.

For more information, visit https://www.mellowmushroom.com/.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email