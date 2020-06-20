



Meghan Smith of Brentwood, TN, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art from College of Charleston in May 2020.

Smith was among the more than 1,500 students who received degrees.

Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university. Founded in 1770, the College is among the nation’s top universities for quality education, student life and affordability. Its beautiful and historic campus, combined with contemporary facilities, cutting-edge programs and accessible faculty, attracts students from across the U.S. and around the world.



