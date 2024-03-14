Megan Trainor Announces Tour Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

Meghan Trainor has announced her sixth full-length album, Timeless, out June 14, 2024. Along with the album, Meghan has announced her North American tour and released an incredible new single, “Been Like This,” with T-Pain.

Trainor’s tour will stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on September 10th with special guests Paul Russell and Ryan Trainor.

Public sale of tickets begins on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 10 am. Citi is the official card of the “Timeless Tour.” Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 21 at 10 p.m. local time.

Find tickets here.