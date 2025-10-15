Mega Millons Jackpot Now at $625 Million

October 15, 2025 – The Mega Millions® jackpot is continuing its march upwards, with the largest prize since last December (and 11th largest in the game’s history) up for grabs this Friday, October 17 – an estimated $625 million ($288.8 million cash). The jackpot rolls again after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 12, 22, 49, 57 and 58, plus the gold Mega Ball 19.

“It’s been more than three months since the last jackpot was won and that’s always exciting because it means a big, big jackpot,” said Joshua Johnston, lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium. “On Friday, someone has a chance to win $625 million, which is life-changing money.”

The excitement is generating more sales, which in turn is bringing in more winners across the country – and more winnings! The October 14 drawing produced 401,467 winning tickets across all prize tiers, for total winnings of more than $12.1 million. Two tickets, one each in Arizona and Texas, matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. Both tickets had the 2X multiplier, making them worth $2 million each.

Fifteen tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize: eight at 2X for $20,000 (two in New York and one each in Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, New Jersey and Ohio), four at 3X for $30,000 (Arizona, Michigan, New York and Texas), two at 4X for $40,000 (Connecticut and Pennsylvania) and one at 5X for $50,000 (Massachusetts). Find complete drawing results here.

