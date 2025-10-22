Mega Millions Rolls On, Jackpot Reaches $680 Million

The ninth largest jackpot in Mega Millions® history is on tap for the next drawing on Friday, October 24! The big prize jumps to an estimated at $680 million ($318.2 million cash) after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 2, 18, 27, 34 and 59, plus the gold Mega Ball 18. The jackpot was last won at $348 million in Virginia on June 27.

In the October 21 drawing, there were 436,959 winning tickets across all prize tiers, for total winnings of almost $12 million across the country. One ticket, sold in Illinois, matched the five white balls to win the second-tier prize; with the 3X multiplier, it is worth $3 million. Eleven tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize: five at 2X for $20,000 (two in Florida and one each in California, Colorado and Massachusetts), five at 3X for $30,000 (Arizona, California, Iowa, Louisiana and Ohio), and one at 10X for $100,000 (New Jesey).

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has produced seven jackpot wins exceeding $1 billion each – all in different states. South Carolina was the first in 2018, followed by Michigan in 2021, Illinois in 2022, Maine and Florida in 2023, and New Jersey and California in 2024. The Florida prize on August 8, 2023, is the game’s current record jackpot at $1.602 billion.

