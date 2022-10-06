Mega Millions Jackpot Tops $400 Million for October 7th Drawing

RELEASE DATE: 10/5/2022 – The first week of spooky October ends with a big Mega Millions® jackpot – an estimated $410 million ($213.8 million cash) is up for grabs on Friday, October 7. It’s the third time this year the jackpot has surpassed the $400 million mark! The jackpot rolls after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 15, 18, 25, 33 and 38, plus the gold Mega Ball 25.

As the jackpot grows, Tuesday night’s drawing produced plenty of other winners – a total of 720,159 winning tickets at all prize levels were sold for the October 4 drawing. Two tickets, purchased in Louisiana and New Jersey, matched the five white balls to win the second-tier prize of $1 million. Eighteen tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize. Four of those are worth $20,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (a $1 extra purchase available in most states), which was 2X Tuesday night. The other 14 third-prize tickets win $10,000 each.

Since the jackpot was last won on July 29, there have been more than 11 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 20 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 14 different states across the country: Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The five Mega Millions jackpots won to date this year showcase how the game can be won anytime, anywhere. A whopping $1.337 billion was won in Illinois on July 29, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history. That came long after a $20 million win in Tennessee on April 15. Three other jackpots were won earlier in the year: $426 million in California on January 28, $128 million in New York on March 8, and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12. That was Minnesota’s very first Mega Millions jackpot winner.