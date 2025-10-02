Mega Millions Jackpot Surpasses $500 Million for Friday Drawing

October 2, 2025 – The unpredictable nature of lotto games is on full display again this year! The Mega Millions® jackpot continues to roll after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 4, 8, 27, 37 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 14. The jackpot grows to an estimated $520 million ($240.1 million cash) for the next drawing on Friday, October 3

To date in 2025, just four jackpots have been won, two before a game change in early April and two since then. Most recently, a $348 million prize was won in Virginia on June 27; earlier jackpots were awarded in Ohio ($112 million on April 18), Illinois ($349 million on March 25), and Arizona ($112 million on January 17). There were only four jackpots won in all of 2024, the fewest of any year since the game began in 2002. Yet in 2023, the jackpot was won a whopping 10 times, from $20 million (twice) to a game-record $1.602 billion!

A hallmark of that April game change was the move to a $5 ticket price, which includes a built-in multiplier of 2X to 10X designed to substantially increase all non-jackpot prizes. That has performed as designed – since that first April 8 drawing, there have been more than 12.9 million winning tickets across all non-jackpot prize tiers, for total non-jackpot prize winnings of more than $318 million. Those prizes would have been valued at just $72.5 million under previous version of the game.

In the September 30 drawing alone, there were 330,479 winning tickets across all prize tiers for $8.8 million in total winnings. One ticket, sold in California, had the 2X multiplier and matched all five white balls to win the second-tier prize. Five tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize: one at 2X for $20,000 (Indiana); three at 4X for $40,000 (California, Georgia and Texas); and one at 5X for $50,000 (New York). Find complete drawing results here.

Note: Prize amounts in California will vary, as they are calculated on a pari-mutuel basis.

About Mega Millions

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has produced seven jackpot wins exceeding $1 billion each – all in different states. South Carolina was the first in 2018, followed by Michigan in 2021, Illinois in 2022, Maine and Florida in 2023, and New Jersey and California in 2024. The Florida prize on August 8, 2023, is the game’s current record jackpot at $1.602 billion.

See the complete Mega Millions jackpot history.

