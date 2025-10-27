Mega Millions Jackpot Surges to $714 Million

The Mega Millions® jackpot surges past $700 million for only the ninth time in the game’s history for the next drawing on Tuesday, October 28! The estimated prize is now an impressive $714 million ($334.1 million cash) after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 11, 18, 31, 51 and 56, plus the gold Mega Ball 24. The jackpot has been growing since it was last won at $348 million in Virginia on June 27.

If won next Tuesday, it would be the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won in the month of October. Almost exactly seven years ago, the game’s first-ever billion-dollar jackpot was won in South Carolina, on October 23, 2018; that prize of $1.537 billion remains the second-largest Mega Millions prize ever awarded.

In the October 24 drawing, there were 482,430 winning tickets across all prize tiers, for total nationide winnings of more than $11.7 million. One ticket, sold in Connecticut, matched the five white balls to win the second-tier prize; with the 2X multiplier, it is worth $2 million. Twelve tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize: seven at 2X for $20,000 (two in Arizona and one each in California, Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee and Texas), two at 3X for $30,000 (Michigan and Virginia), one at 4X for $40,000 (Missouri) and two at 5X for $50,000 (Massachusetts and Michigan). Find complete drawing results here.

Source: Mega Millions

