Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls to Largest Level in 14 Months!

The largest Mega Millions® jackpot in almost 14 months will be offered next Tuesday, July 12 – an estimated $440 million ($247.8 million cash)! The jackpot keeps rolling after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night: the white balls 20, 36, 61, 62 and 69, plus the gold Mega Ball 20. If won at $440 million next Tuesday, it would be the eleventh largest jackpot in the history of the game!

As the jackpot grows, so does the number of winning tickets across all prize levels! In the July 8 drawing, there were a total of 955,284 winning tickets sold, with prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million. Two tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s $1 million second prize; one each in Arkansas and New York.

Twenty tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize. Five of those are worth $30,000 each because they also included the optional Megaplier (a $1 extra purchase available in most states), which was 3X Friday night. The other 15 third-prize tickets win $10,000 each.

Since the jackpot was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15, there have been almost 13 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 23 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 13 states across the country: Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

Before the most recent Tennessee jackpot win, three other jackpots have been won to date in 2022. It all started with a $426 million prize in California on January 28, followed by $128 million in New York on March 8 and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.