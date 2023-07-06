Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls to Estimated $427 Million for July 7 Drawing

The Mega Millions® jackpot continues to heat up this summer, with an estimated $427 million ($220.6 million cash) on tap for the next drawing on Friday, July 7! The jackpot rolls after no ticket matched all six numbers in the July 4 drawing – the white balls 21, 33, 54, 61 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 12. The jackpot has been growing since it was last won in New York on April 18, and it’s the second consecutive July that Mega Millions has reached this level.

Although there was no jackpot winner Tuesday night, there were still plenty of winners. In total, there were 815,245 winning tickets in the July 4 drawing at all prize levels. Two of them matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. One, sold in Idaho, included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase) and is worth $3 million after the 3X Megaplier was drawn. The other second-tier prize, sold in Missouri, wins the standard $1 million prize.

Across the country, 27 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Six of those tickets are worth $30,000 each, because they also included the optional Megaplier. The other 21 third-tier winning tickets are worth $10,000 each.

Since the last jackpot was won April 18, there have been a total of more than 11.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels, ranging from $2 to $3 million. These include 15 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, won in 12 different jurisdictions from coast to coast: California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas.

This year started out with six jackpot winners in less than four months – a number far more typical of a full year! The first was a big one – $1.348 billion won in Maine on January 13, the second-largest prize awarded in Mega Millions history. That was followed by three quick wins. The very next drawing, on January 17, produced a $20 million win in New York. Two drawings later, $33 million was won in Massachusetts on January 24, and just two drawings after that, Massachusetts repeated with another jackpot win, this time at $31 million. Then came two more wins in New York, at $483 million on April 14 followed by $20 million on April 18. That was the first time in Mega Millions history that two jackpots have been won in the same state in consecutive drawings.

See the complete Mega Millions jackpot history.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion – one each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, where the money supports designated good causes and retailer commissions.