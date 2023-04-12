Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls to $476 Million

RELEASE DATE: 4/12/2023 – The excitement is building as the Mega Millions® jackpot continues to grow. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 31, 35, 53, 54 and 55, plus the gold Mega Ball 24, the next drawing on Friday, April 14, will be an estimated $476 million ($256.0 million cash). That’s by far the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever offered during the month of April since the game began in 2002. And if won at that level, it would be the 13th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Since the last jackpot was won in Massachusetts on January 31, there have been more than 13.2 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $4 million.

Tuesday night’s drawing produced 898,816 winning tickets at all prize levels. Three tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. One, sold in Florida, is worth $3 million because it included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 3X on Tuesday night. The other two second-tier tickets, sold in Arizona and California, win $1 million.

Across the country, 16 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Three of those tickets are worth $30,000 each, because they also included the optional Megaplier. The other 13 third-tier winning tickets are worth $10,000 each.

In this jackpot run, there have been 20 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, won in 14 different jurisdictions from coast to coast: Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

Already this year, four Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded, all of them won in January – the first time in the game’s history that as many as four jackpots were won in any given month. On January 13, a $1.348 billion prize was won in Maine, the game’s second highest prize ever. It was followed in short order by a $20 million jackpot won in New York on January 17, and then two jackpots won in Massachusetts – $33 million on January 24 and $31 million on January 31.

SOURCE: Mega Millions