Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $600 Million

October 13, 2025 – For just the 11th time in Mega Millions® history, the jackpot has reached $600 million! That’s the estimated annuitized prize for the next drawing on Tuesday, October 14; the estimated cash value is $277.2 million. The jackpot continues to roll after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 3, 18, 23, 32 and 56, plus the gold Mega Ball 8.

“Six hundred million dollars. When you say it out loud it really puts it in perspective. That’s a huge amount of money that someone has a chance to win Tuesday night,” said Joshua Johnston, lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium. “It’s a really exciting time to play.”

The enthusiasm is growing along with the jackpot, as are the prizes won across the country. The October 10 drawing produced 381,739 winning tickets across all prize tiers, for total winnings of more than $8 million! Seven tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize: four at 2X for $20,000 (one each in California, Maryland, Michigan and Ohio), two at 3X (one each in Arizona and California), and one at 4X for $40,000 (Wisconsin). Find complete drawing results here.

Due to California’s pari-mutuel rules, all prizes in that state will vary from the standard values.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won at $348 million in Virginia on June 27. Earlier jackpots this year were awarded in Ohio ($112 million on April 18), Illinois ($349 million on March 25), and Arizona ($112 million on January 17).

In this current jackpot run of 30 drawings to date, there have been almost 8.3 million winning tickets at all levels, with prizes worth more than $196.5 million. They include 13 second-tier prizes: Five with the 2X multiplier (California, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina and Virginia), six with the 3X multiplier (two in California and one each in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and New York), and one each with the 4X and 5X (both in California). There have also been 183 third-tier winning tickets so far in this run, ranging from $20,000 to $100,000. These third-tier prizes were won in 37 different jurisdictions across the country: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has produced seven jackpot wins exceeding $1 billion each – all in different states. South Carolina was the first in 2018, followed by Michigan in 2021, Illinois in 2022, Maine and Florida in 2023, and New Jersey and California in 2024. The Florida prize on August 8, 2023, is the game’s current record jackpot at $1.602 billion.

