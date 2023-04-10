Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $441 Million for Tuesday Drawing

RELEASE DATE: 4/8/2023 – The Mega Millions® jackpot is on the rise! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 12, 32, 49, 51 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 21 – so the next drawing on Tuesday, April 11, will feature an estimated prize of $441 million ($238.8 million cash). If won at that level, it would be the 14th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

While the jackpot grows, there have been more than 12.3 million winning tickets at all other prize levels since the jackpot was last won in Massachusetts on January 31.

On Friday night alone, 879,631 tickets won prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million. One ticket, sold in Pennsylvania, matched the five white balls to win the second-tier prize of $1 million. Across the country, 17 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize. Four of those tickets are worth $20,000 each, because they included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 2X on Friday night. The other 13 third-tier winning tickets are worth $10,000 each.

In this jackpot run, there have been 17 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, won in 14 different jurisdictions from coast to coast: Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

Already this year, four Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded, all of them won in January – the first time in the game’s history that as many as four jackpots were won in any given month. On January 13, a $1.348 billion prize was won in Maine, the game’s second highest prize ever. It was followed in short order by a $20 million jackpot won in New York on January 17, and then two jackpots won in Massachusetts – $33 million on January 24 and $31 million on January 31.