Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $438 Million for Tuesday’s Drawing

February 23, 2026 – The Mega Millions jackpot continues to soar after another drawing came and went without a grand prize winner. The next estimated jackpot now stands at $438 million, with a cash option valued at approximately $203 million. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 11 p.m. ET.

Most Recent Winning Numbers

The most recent Mega Millions drawing took place on Friday, February 20, 2026. The winning numbers drawn were 15, 40, 48, 58, and 63, with a Mega Ball of 2. The jackpot for that drawing was $416 million. No one matched all six numbers to claim the grand prize, though there were 286,152 winning tickets across all prize tiers. This marks the 23rd consecutive rollover without a jackpot winner.

How to Play Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets cost $5 per play. Players select five numbers from 1 through 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 through 24. Each ticket includes a built-in multiplier ranging from 2X to 10X, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Tickets are available at participating lottery retailers in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Current Jackpot at a Glance

Estimated Jackpot: $438 Million Cash Option: $203 Million Next Drawing: Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 11 p.m. ET Odds of Winning the Jackpot: 1 in 290,472,336

Source: Mega Millions

