Mega Millions Jackpot Now at Estimated $400 Million for July 8 Drawing

The third largest Mega Millions® jackpot ever offered in the month of July is up for grabs on Friday, July 8 – an estimated $400 million ($231.7 million cash)! The jackpot keeps rolling after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 27, 31, 50, 51 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 21.

Since Mega Millions began in 2002, the jackpot has reached $400 million during the month of July only twice before. A $543 million prize was won in California on July 24, 2018, and $536 million was won in Indiana on July 8, 2016. Can history repeat itself this Friday?

There were plenty of other winners in the July 5 drawing even as the jackpot rolls – a total of 733,478 winning tickets at all prize levels. Two tickets, both sold in California, matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize.

Seventeen tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize. Four of those are worth $40,000 each because they also included the optional Megaplier (a $1 extra purchase available in most states), which was 4X Tuesday night. The other 13 third-prize tickets win $10,000 each.

Since the jackpot was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15, there have been almost 12 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 21 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 13 states across the country: Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

In addition to the most recent Tennessee jackpot win, three other jackpots have been won to date in 2022. It all started with a $426 million prize in California on January 28, followed by $128 million in New York on March 8 and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.