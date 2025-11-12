Mega Millions Jackpot Now at $965 Million

The Mega Millions® jackpot is on the verge of a billion dollars for the eighth time in the game’s history! After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 10, 13, 40, 42 and 46, plus the gold Mega Ball 1 – the estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, November 14, is an eye-opening $965 million ($445.3 million cash)!

It’s the eighth largest jackpot since the game began in 2002, below only the seven previous billion-dollar jackpots Mega Millions has awarded. The most recent to reach this lofty level was ultimately a $1.269 billion prize won in California on December 27, 2024. After four jackpot wins in the first half of this year, Friday’s drawing will be the 40th drawing in this run, a game record, since it was last won in Virginia on June 27.

In the November 11 drawing, there were 809,030 winning tickets across all prize tiers, for total nationwide winnings of more than $27.9 million. Three tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. One, sold in Arizona, had the 5X multiplier for a $5 million prize; the two others had the 3X multiplier for a $3 million prize and were sold in Iowa and New York.

Twenty-seven tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize: 12 at 2X (two each in Maryland and New Jersey, and one each in Illinois, Kansas, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin), 11 at 3X (three in California, two in Pennsylvania, and one each in Colorado, Florida, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina and Texas), two at 4X (Illinois and Missouri), and two at 5X (both in California). Find complete drawing results here.

About Mega Millions

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has produced seven jackpot wins exceeding $1 billion each – all in different states. South Carolina was the first in 2018, followed by Michigan in 2021, Illinois in 2022, Maine and Florida in 2023, and New Jersey and California in 2024. The Florida prize on August 8, 2023, is the game’s current record jackpot at $1.602 billion.

The Top Mega Millions Jackpots:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.602 billion 8/8/2023 1-FL $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.348 billion 1/13/2023 1-ME $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 1-IL $1.269 billion 12/27/2024 1-CA $1.128 billion 3/26/2024 1-NJ $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $965 million (est) 11/14/2025 ? $810 million 9/10/2024 1-TX $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD

