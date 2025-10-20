Mega Millions Jackpot Now at $650 Million for Tuesday Drawing

The Mega Millions® jackpot has been rolling for 3½ months, and is now the 10th largest offered since the game began in 2002! The jackpot for next Tuesday, October 21, is estimated at $650 million ($304.1 million cash). It continues growing after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 9, 21, 27, 48 and 56, plus the gold Mega Ball 10. Next Tuesday’s drawing will be the 33rd in the current jackpot run, which began after the last big win in Virginia on June 27.

A top 10 jackpot hasn’t been seen since last December, when the prize ultimately reached $1.269 billion on December 27. The milestone means more national attention and an increasing number of winners. Importantly, the game change last April has led to hundreds of millions of dollars more paid in non-jackpot prizes compared to the old prize structure!

In the October 17 drawing alone, there were 416,751 winning tickets across all prize tiers, for total winnings of more than $8.5 million. Nine tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize: five at 2X for $20,000 (two in California and one each in Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Virginia), three at 5X for $50,000 (one each in Florida, Indiana and South Dakota), and one at 10X (California).

