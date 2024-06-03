Mega Millions Jackpot Now at $560 Million for Tuesday Drawing

June 1, 2024 – Mega Millions® enters June with a jackpot that is heating up! After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 4, 11, 23, 33 and 49, plus the gold Mega Ball 23 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, June 4, is an estimated $560 million ($258.4 million cash). If won at that level, it would be the ninth largest prize in the game’s 22-year history. The jackpot has been rolling since a single ticket in New Jersey won a $1.128 billion prize on March 26; that was the first Mega Millions jackpot win of 2024.

While the jackpot remains elusive, there are plenty of winners at all other prize levels. The May 31 drawing alone produced 914,572 winning tickets across all prize levels. One of those tickets, sold in California, matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize.

Across the country, 33 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Six of those are worth $40,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 4X Friday night. The other 27 third-tier winning tickets take home the standard $10,000 each.

In the 19 drawings since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won, there have been almost 13.3 million winning tickets across all non-jackpot prize tiers. These include 32 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, won in 14 different jurisdictions from coast to coast: Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

Note: Prize amounts in California will vary, as they are calculated on a pari-mutuel basis.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has produced six jackpots greater than $1 billion. All were won in different states – South Carolina was the first in 2018, followed by Michigan in 2021, Illinois in 2022, Maine in early 2023, Florida last August and New Jersey in March. The Florida prize on August 8, 2023, is the game’s current record jackpot at $1.602 billion.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, where the money supports designated good causes and retailer commissions.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia. The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24; the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The top Mega Millions jackpots:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.602 billion 8/8/2023 1-FL $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.348 billion 1/13/2023 1-ME $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 1-IL $1.128 billion 3/26/2024 1-NJ $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA $560 million (est) 6/4/2024 ? $543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

