Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps to $575 Million

October 8, 2025 – For the first time in 10 months, the Mega Millions® jackpot is approaching the $600 million mark and the excitement is building! After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 17, 26, 33, 45 and 56, plus the gold Mega Ball 19, the estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, October 10, reaches $575 million ($264.6 million cash). If won at that level, it would be the 11th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history!

The number of winning tickets and the total prizes won are also increasing as the jackpot grows. The October 7 drawing produced 360,319 winning tickets across all prize tiers, for total winnings of almost $10.9 million! Three tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. One was sold in New Jersey; with a 3X multiplier it is worth $3 million. Two Match 5-winning tickets were sold in California, one with the 4X multiplier and one with the 5X multiplier. Due to California’s pari-mutuel rules, all prizes in that state will vary from the standard values.

Eleven tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize: four at 2X for $20,000 (one each in Idaho, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin), four at 3X (one each in Georgia, Mississippi, North Dakota and Oregon), one at 4X for $40,000 (Oklahoma) and two at 5X (one each in California and Kansas). Find complete drawing results here.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won at $348 million in Virginia on June 27. Earlier jackpots this year were awarded in Ohio ($112 million on April 18), Illinois ($349 million on March 25), and Arizona ($112 million on January 17).

In this current jackpot run of 29 drawings to date, there have been more than 7.9 million winning tickets at all levels, with prizes worth more than $188.5 million. They include 13 second-tier prizes: Five with the 2X multiplier (California, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina and Virginia), six with the 3X multiplier (two in California and one each in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and New York), and one each with the 4X and 5X (both in California). There have also been 176 third-tier winning tickets so far in this run, ranging from $20,000 to $100,000. These third-tier prizes were won in 37 different jurisdictions across the country: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has produced seven jackpot wins exceeding $1 billion each – all in different states. South Carolina was the first in 2018, followed by Michigan in 2021, Illinois in 2022, Maine and Florida in 2023, and New Jersey and California in 2024. The Florida prize on August 8, 2023, is the game’s current record jackpot at $1.602 billion.

