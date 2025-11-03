Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $800 Million

There’s magic in the air as the Mega Millions® jackpot continues its climb! After four jackpot wins in the first six months of 2025, the big prize has been growing since it was last won in Virginia on June 27. An estimated $800 million ($371.7 million cash) is on tap for the next drawing on Tuesday, November 4, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 2, 24, 52, 66 and 68, plus the gold Mega Ball 9.

It has been a while since the Mega Millions jackpot was won during November; the last time was in 2016. Since the game began in 2002, though, there have been 16 jackpots won during the month; the largest to date was a $326 million prize won in New York on November 4, 2014.

In the Halloween drawing, players were treated with 557,912 winning tickets across all prize tiers, for total nationwide winnings of almost $10.9 million. Six tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize: three at 2X for $20,000 (Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania) and three at 3X for $30,000 (California, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania). Find complete drawing results here.

Due to California’s pari-mutuel rules, all prizes in that state will vary from the standard values.

The jackpot has been growing since it was last won at $348 million in Virginia on June 27. Since that time, in 36 drawings there have been almost 11.1 million winning tickets at all levels, with total prizes exceeding $261.8 million. They include 17 second-tier prizes: Eight with the 2X multiplier (Arizona, California, Connecticut, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia), seven with the 3X multiplier (two in California and one each in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey and New York), and one each at 4X and 5X (both in California).

There have also been 244 third-tier winning tickets so far in this run, ranging from $20,000 to $100,000. These third-tier prizes were won in 38 different jurisdictions across the country: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Before the June 27 Virginia jackpot win at $348 million, other jackpots awarded this year were in Ohio ($112 million on April 18), Illinois ($349 million on March 25), and Arizona ($112 million on January 17).

More Local News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email