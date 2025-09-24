Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $474 Million for Sept. 26 Drawing

The excitement is building as the current Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an impressive $474 million with a cash option of $219.4 million. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, September 26, 2025.

The jackpot reached this level after no one matched all six numbers in the most recent drawing on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. Those winning numbers were 13 – 24 – 41 – 42 – 70 with Mega Ball 18.

Recent Drawing History

Looking at the recent drawing results shows how the jackpot has been building:

September 23, 2025: 13 – 24 – 41 – 42 – 70, Mega Ball: 18 (No jackpot winner – $451 million)

September 19, 2025: 2 – 22 – 27 – 42 – 58, Mega Ball: 8 (No jackpot winner)

September 16, 2025: 10 – 14 – 34 – 40 – 43, Mega Ball: 5 (No jackpot winner)

September 12, 2025: 17 – 18 – 21 – 42 – 64, Mega Ball: 7 (No jackpot winner)

Game Details

Cost: $5 per play

Drawings: Every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM ET

Information sourced from official state lottery websites, including megamillions.com. Always verify winning numbers through official lottery sources.

