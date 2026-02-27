Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $458 Million for Tonight’s Drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $458 million after yet another drawing without a grand prize winner. The cash option is valued at approximately $212.4 million. Tonight’s drawing takes place on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 11 p.m. ET.

Most Recent Winning Numbers

The most recent Mega Millions drawing took place on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The winning numbers drawn were 12, 39, 43, 49, and 55, with a Mega Ball of 23. The jackpot for that drawing was $438 million. No one matched all six numbers to claim the grand prize, though there were 283,913 winning tickets across all prize tiers. This marks the 24th consecutive rollover without a jackpot winner.

How to Play Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets cost $5 per play. Players select five numbers from 1 through 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 through 24. Each ticket includes a built-in multiplier ranging from 2X to 10X, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Tickets are available at participating lottery retailers in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Current Jackpot at a Glance

Estimated Jackpot: $458 Million Cash Option: $212.4 Million Next Drawing: Friday, February 27, 2026 at 11 p.m. ET Odds of Winning the Jackpot: 1 in 290,472,336

