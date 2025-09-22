Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $451 Million for Sept. 23 Drawing

The excitement is building as the current Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an impressive $451 million with a cash option of $208 million. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 11:00 PM ET, giving players another chance at this life-changing prize.

The jackpot reached this level after no one matched all six numbers in the most recent drawing on Friday, September 19, 2025. Those winning numbers were 2 – 22 – 27 – 42 – 58 with Mega Ball 8.

Recent Drawing History

Looking at the recent drawing results shows how the jackpot has been building:

September 19, 2025 : 2 – 22 – 27 – 42 – 58, Mega Ball: 8 (No jackpot winner)

: 2 – 22 – 27 – 42 – 58, Mega Ball: 8 (No jackpot winner) September 16, 2025 : 10 – 14 – 34 – 40 – 43, Mega Ball: 5

: 10 – 14 – 34 – 40 – 43, Mega Ball: 5 September 12, 2025 : 17 – 18 – 21 – 42 – 64, Mega Ball: 7

: 17 – 18 – 21 – 42 – 64, Mega Ball: 7 September 9, 2025: 6 – 43 – 52 – 64 – 65, Mega Ball: 22

The lack of recent jackpot winners has allowed the prize to grow steadily, creating the current $451 million opportunity.

