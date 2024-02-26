Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $563 Million for Tuesday Drawing

February 26, 2024 – The Mega Millions® jackpot is gaining momentum! The estimated jackpot for next Tuesday, February 27, is $563 million ($265.4 million cash). If won at that level, it would be the eighth largest jackpot in the nearly 22-year history of the game. The top prize rolls after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 4, 6, 40, 41 and 60, plus the gold Mega Ball 11.

There were still plenty of winners in the February 23 drawing – a total of 1,027,544 winning tickets at all other prize levels. Across the country, 22 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Seven of those are worth $50,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 5X for this drawing. The other 15 third-tier winning tickets take home the standard $10,000 each.

Since the last jackpot was won on December 8 with two tickets in California, there have been more than 14 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $4 million. These include 25 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, won in 16 different jurisdictions from coast to coast: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded five jackpots exceeding $1 billion – all in different states (Florida, South Carolina, Maine, Illinois and Michigan). Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

The top Mega Millions jackpots:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.602 billion 8/8/2023 1-FL $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.348 billion 1/13/2023 1-ME $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 1-IL $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA $563 million (est) 2/27/2024 ? $543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA $536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN