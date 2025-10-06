Mega Millions Jackpot Continues to Grow, Now at $547 Million

10/6/2025 – The twelfth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions® history will be up for grabs next Tuesday, October 7! The big prize rolls to an estimated $547 million ($251.7 million cash) after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 18, 19, 38, 54, and 57, plus the gold Mega Ball 19.

The October 3 drawing produced 346,980 winning tickets across all prize tiers, for a total of almost $7.0 million in winnings. Ten tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize: seven at 2X for $20,000 (two each in California and Missouri, plus one each in New Jersey, New York and Ohio) and three at 3X for $30,000 (Connecticut, New Jersey and New York). Find complete drawing results here.

Note: Prize amounts in California will vary, as they are calculated on a pari-mutuel basis.

In this current jackpot run, there have been more than 7.5 million winning tickets at all levels, with prizes worth more than $177.6 million. Over the 28 drawings beginning July 1, there have been 10 multi-million second-tier prizes. Five were won at $2 million (California, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina and Virginia) and five at $3 million (two in California and one each in Florida, Georgia and New York). There have also been 165 third-tier winning tickets so far in this run, ranging from $20,000 to $100,000. These third-tier prizes were won in 34 different states across the country: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.

The jackpot was last won in Virginia on June 27; it was just the fourth jackpot awarded this year. Earlier wins were in Ohio ($112 million on April 18), Illinois ($349 million on March 25), and Arizona ($112 million on January 17).

About Mega Millions

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has produced seven jackpot wins exceeding $1 billion each – all in different states. South Carolina was the first in 2018, followed by Michigan in 2021, Illinois in 2022, Maine and Florida in 2023, and New Jersey and California in 2024. The Florida prize on August 8, 2023, is the game’s current record jackpot at $1.602 billion.

