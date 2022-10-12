Mega Millions Jackpot Closes In on $500 Million for October 14th Drawing

RELEASE DATE: 10/12/2022 – The second-largest Mega Millions® jackpot of 2022 will be up for grabs on Friday, October 14. The jackpot rolls to an estimated $494 million ($248.7 million cash) after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 3, 7, 11, 13 and 38, plus the gold Mega Ball 1. If won at that level, it would be the eleventh-largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game!

Friday’s drawing will be the 22nd of the current jackpot run, which began August 2 after an enormous prize of $1.337 billion was won in Illinois on July 29.

While the jackpot remains elusive, there were 906,150 winning tickets at all prize levels in the October 11 drawing. Fifty-three tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize. Five of those are worth $30,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (an extra $1 purchase available in most states). The other 48 third-tier tickets win $10,000 each.

In the current jackpot run, there have been almost 12.8 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 22 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 15 different states across the country: California, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

In addition to the big July 29 jackpot, four other top prizes have been awarded so far this year, starting with $426 million in California on January 28. A New York player won $128 million on March 8, and a Minnesota couple took home $110 million in Minnesota on April 12. A $20 million jackpot was won in Tennessee on April 15.