Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $395 Million for Tuesday’s Drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after another drawing passed without a grand prize winner. The next estimated jackpot stands at $395 million, with a cash option valued at approximately $183 million. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 11 p.m. ET.

Most Recent Winning Numbers

The most recent Mega Millions drawing took place on Friday, February 13, 2026. The winning numbers drawn were 34, 40, 49, 59, and 68, with a Mega Ball of 1. The jackpot for that drawing was $385 million. While no one matched all six numbers to claim the grand prize, there were 276,806 winning tickets across all prize tiers.

How to Play Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets cost $5 per play. Players select five numbers from 1 through 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 through 24. Each ticket includes a built-in multiplier ranging from 2X to 10X, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Current Jackpot at a Glance

Estimated Jackpot: $395 Million Cash Option: $183 Million Next Drawing: Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 11 p.m. ET Odds of Winning the Jackpot: 1 in 290,472,336

