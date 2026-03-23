Meet Walker Hayes at Total Wine in Nashville and Brentwood This Week

On March 24, Athletic Brewing Company, America’s largest non-alcoholic brewery, is bringing star power to Tennessee. To celebrate the third year of its collaboration brew with Grammy-nominated country singer-songwriter, Walker Hayes, Athletic is hosting two one-hour pop-up experiences where fans can meet Walker, sip the signature American Pale Ale inspired by his chart-topping hit, “Fancy Like,” and get an autograph.

Stops on 3/24 Include:

Frugal MacDoogal:

When: 12 p.m. CT

Where: 701 Division St., Nashville, TN 37203

Total Wine and More

When: 3:30 p.m. CT

Where: 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027

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