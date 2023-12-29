Meet Two Band Members of Lynyrd Skynyrd in Brentwood

Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to perform at the Nashville NYE Bash in Nashville. Ahead of the performance, two band members will be available for a meet and greet in Brentwood at Total Wine.
On Saturday, December 30th from 6:30 – 8:30 pm, Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke will be at Total Wine where they will sign bottles of their Hell House American Whiskey.
Here are a few things to know about the event.
- Minors are not permitted in the store, this is a 21 & up event.
- This will be first come, first serve. There will be no holding spots in line.
- No tickets are required for this event.
Total Wine is located at 330 Franklin Road at Brentwood Place, Brentwood.