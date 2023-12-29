Meet Two Band Members of Lynyrd Skynyrd in Brentwood

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Total Wine

Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to perform at the Nashville NYE Bash in Nashville. Ahead of the performance, two band members will be available for a meet and greet in Brentwood at Total Wine.

On Saturday, December 30th from 6:30 – 8:30 pm, Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke will be at Total Wine where they will sign bottles of their Hell House American Whiskey.

Here are a few things to know about the event.

  • Minors are not permitted in the store, this is a 21 & up event.
  • This will be first come, first serve. There will be no holding spots in line.
  • No tickets are required for this event.

Total Wine is located at 330 Franklin Road at Brentwood Place, Brentwood.

