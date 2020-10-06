Meet the New CEO of Williamson County Association of Realtors

The Williamson County Association of REALTORS® is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer, Michael (Mike) Dvorak. After several months of searching and combing through numerous qualified applicants, WCAR could not be more confident in their choice.

The CEO manages WCAR’s 2500+ member organization and is responsible for all administration and management of the association, based on member needs, with a focus on community relations and advocacy. Jordan Vaughn, Board President, said, “His experience, authenticity, and drive were apparent from the start. This new partnership and the vision of the future of the association together is inspiring and full of hope.”

Dvorak comes to WCAR with 27 years of experience in the Association and Nonprofit sector. He began his career with the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners in his hometown of Chicago. He has previously served as the Executive Director of the Atlantic Coast Dental Association in West Palm Beach, FL, and most recently as Executive Director and lobbyist for the Tennessee Dental Association. Dvorak currently serves on the board of directors of the Tennessee Society of Association Executives and is involved in many professional organizations.

“I am humbled and excited to have the opportunity to work with a great group of individuals who care deeply about their profession. It is my honor to be a part of the Williamson County Association of REALTORS® team.” said Dvorak.

Since making Williamson County his home, Dvorak, his wife Stacey, their two sons have become heavily involved in the community. Stacey has served as a teacher’s assistant at a private downtown Franklin secondary school. The family has been involved with various charities, Franklin High School, the Franklin Special School District, and their local church. His son Braden is a freshman at Franklin High, and his older son Bailey is at the University of Tennessee to study pre-law. As a registered lobbyist, Mike has also been involved with state, local, and national advocacy efforts regarding associations, nonprofits, and small businesses.

“Mike is ready to get to know each of our members and to continue to share the value WCAR brings to its REALTORS® and Affiliates alike. With Mike’s 25+ years in association management, there is no doubt we are poised for great accomplishments together!” said Vaughn.

“I look forward to working hard for you right along with our dedicated board and great staff to serve our membership. We will accomplish our goal to be a valuable resource for REALTORS® and to grow the organization. The energy of the association will be harnessed and directed to allow us to accomplish new and amazing things. I embrace the fact that there is much work to do, and the future for WCAR begins now!” said Dvorak.