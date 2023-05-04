Meet the Highly Rated Telecommunications Company

Reading reviews for telecommunications companies can be painful because it’s a challenging business. One outage and customers could be quite displeased. And often, telecommunications companies have no answers for when service will be restored or customers wait on hold for hours just to set up service.

So finding a company with 4.6 stars on over 1,000 reviews is impressive. United Communications, based in Chapel Hill, Tennessee, is fully committed to its customers.

Learn more about United Communications and how it serves local communities throughout the outer markets of south Nashville, Tennessee.

What United Communications Offers

As a telecommunications company, United Communications offers fiber internet (both residential and business) as its main service. Customers have options to create the service they need. For example, residential fiber internet service ranges from 100 MBPS to 2GB.

The company has been serving the area for 75 years and has its main office in Chapel Hill, Tennessee while its corporate headquarters is in the growing Berry Farms community in Franklin, Tennessee. When you call to talk to sales or customer service, you’ll be talking with an employee based in the local community.

Quality Customer Service

United Communications has one of the highest Net Promoter Scores (NPS) in its industry. In 2022, the company received an 81 transactional NPS score, which is nearly unheard of in the industry.

Some highlights from the company’s Google reviews include the following.

Affordable price

Fast connection speeds

Timely installation

Serviced by a team that lives and works in the community

Quality customer service representatives

Reliable service

Professional

Short hold times when calling customer service

No hidden costs or fees

Community Involvement

United Communications makes an effort to connect and engage with its community. They offer paid time off to any of their employees to allow them to volunteer for a cause they’re passionate about. This could be anything from spending the day at a local food bank or serving food to veterans. United Communications gives their employees the opportunity to spend the day with a local nonprofit of their choosing and give back to the community that they are a part of.

How to Get Connected with United Communications

You can check availability for United Communications service to see if you are in an area with current or planned availability. Learn more about how the company could service your home, business or community with its outstanding, unprecedented customer service.

