Meet Santa at Opry Mills

Opry Mills is pleased to announce that families can meet Santa, the ultimate holiday tradition, at the Simon Photo Experience at Opry Mills this year. Santa is available until Christmas Eve, however, hours of operation vary throughout the season. Reservations are encouraged.

Make Santa reservations today by clicking here or check the website for a complete list of photo experience hours.

Opry Mills shoppers may also meet Santa this season at various events including:

Caring Santa® – Exclusive event for children with special needs and their families. Reservations are required for this private, sensory-friendly experience. Caring Santa takes place on Sunday, December 7th from 9:30-10:30AM, near Entry 2.

